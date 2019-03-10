Moore Real Estate | Downtown Fort Worth

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents a luxury condominium located in the heart of downtown Fort Worth. The warm and welcoming home is found near the top-level of The Tower on Throckmorton Street. It boasts two roomy bedrooms, two luxurious bathrooms, two deeded parking spaces, and endless views across the Fort Worth skyline. The secured entrance to the building creates a lasting first impression, featuring sleek marble and art that leads to the 24/7 concierge desk.
Upon entering Unit #3101 guests are greeted with rich hardwood floors that carry into the open kitchen and to the spacious living area. The living room, showered in stunning natural light provided by floor-to-ceiling windows, features crown molding, designer finishes and private access to two balconies. The attached kitchen showcases granite, stainless-steel appliances, and a breakfast bar with ample counter space.
Continuing through the home, the master bedroom suite features floor-to-ceiling windows and a spacious bathroom. The bedroom also provides the same endless views of the eastern skyline and Sundance Square. On the opposite side of the home, the guest bedroom includes floor-to-ceiling windows and window access to the fresh air, like the master bedroom. Both bedrooms feature hidden, custom electric shades Sundance Square.
The amenities level includes an outside courtyard with a green space, a party room, a complete gym and a pool with spa.
The home will be open Sunday, March 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. For a private showing of the property call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit LuxuryFortworthHomes.com for additional information.
