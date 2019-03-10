Helen Painter Group, Realtors | Fort Worth

The totally renovated home at 2454 Lofton Terrace is in the Parkhill neighborhood near the TCU campus. Parkhill is in a neighborhood close to downtown. The home was built in 1949 and is 3,184 square feet. The inviting front porch opens to an entrance hall. The spacious kitchen boasts a large island, gas range, wine refrigerator and plenty of storage. There is a large pantry off the mud room. The family room with a wall of built-ins looks out on the spacious backyard and flagstone patio under a live oak tree. French pocket doors connect the family room to the dining room. The large living room, complete with a wood burning fireplace and a large picture window in the front, has French doors to the covered patio complete with a gas grill.
Upstairs there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The master bedroom is very spacious and comfortable with a fireplace with gas logs and two walk-in closets. The master bath was remodeled in 2013. All bedrooms are bright and spacious. One bedroom has a private bath and the other two bedrooms share a bathroom
The home has been meticulously maintained. It includes a new roof and all new windows in 2017, radiant barrier in the attic and added insulation. New two-car carport and storage building complete the property.
The home is priced $825,000. For additional information call Debbie Norris at 817-996-5249.
