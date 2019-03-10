Giordano Wegman Walsh and Associates | Fort Worth

Just outside of historic Graham, Texas in the Brazos River Valley one will find 1300 Herron Bend Road. The residence on 240 acres sits on a hilltop near the apex of the Herron Bend of the Brazos and offers commanding views from every vantage point both inside and outside. The offering includes all the amenities of the neighboring guest ranch including dining, horseback riding, canoeing, fishing, sporting clays and much more. With four bedrooms and four and one-half baths in 10,321 square feet, the impressive but very comfortable home has living and entertaining spaces.