Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | How to curate art for a new home

A new home serves as the outward expression of one’s inner self — and it is what one displays inside it that makes it unique.
Sotheby’s International Realty has revealed some key steps to curating an art collection that not only speaks to one, but is displayed at its best.
Identify ones taste. Perhaps one is a strategist, focusing on pieces with visual precision. Maybe one is a minimalist, preferring just one or two pieces. It could be that one is a bona fide enthusiast, peppering ones dwelling with an eclectic mix of paintings, photography and sculpture. Some things speak to one and one alone. Instead of trying to conform to an idea of what should be in one’s home, go for what instinctually draws one in.
Focus on mood. How does one want to feel when one walks into a room. Excited. Relaxed. Inspired. Art can shape not only how a room looks, but also how it makes one feel. Perhaps the wave-like quality of a smooth marble sculpture reminds one of peaceful shores, or maybe the mirrored shards of a mixed-media piece help shift ones focus to self-reflection. One can embrace, amplify or transform moods with ones collection.
Frame it right. It is not just about an actual frame: It is about what works within the space. Great arrangements draw the eye to them, and invite it to explore nearby. Decide what that focal point would be: the art, a breathtaking view, a sculptural sofa, a prominent lighting fixture. Wherever one wants their eye to start and finish, fill that area with complementary, but not overpowering furnishings and works.
However deciding to curate art for ones inner sanctum, let it reflect one’s personality.
