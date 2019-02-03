Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Benbrook

The five-acre estate property at 4812 Williams Road, located north of 820, just off of 377 in Benbrook, is brought to you by Lisa Williams and Burt • Ladner Real Estate and is priced $1,295,000.
Enter the private gate and meander over to a covered bridge to a welcoming porte-cochere and spacious covered front porch. As one enters through the hand carved wood front entry door, one will find multiple spaces for entertaining.
Art niches, gallery lighting and high, wood beam ceilings offer grandeur and warmth in one of the two main floor living areas in the 6,420-square-foot ranch-style hacienda.
Four of the five bedrooms in the main house, and three full and one-half bath are on the first floor and a massive game room with a wall of custom cabinetry, one full bath, one bedroom, a fireplace and wet bar area are upstairs.
The master suite, with vaulted ceilings, has ample room for a sitting area in the bedroom and the master bath room that includes marble, a spa tub, designer lighting and copious closet space.
Outside, one will find a sparkling salt water pool with water features, covered and uncovered deck areas, hand carved wood pillars, an outdoor fireplace, ceiling fans, 400-square-foot pool house (with full bath and fireplace), tree house and fire pit.
There is also a one bedroom, one bath, full kitchen and living area guest house.
The cook’s kitchen features commercial grade range, double ovens and spacious center island.
The full wet bar with wine storage, fridge and ice maker, adjacent to the living area downstairs, has all the bases covered for any event or gathering.
The property also has its own water well and storage tanks for landscape irrigation as well as city water for the residential needs.
A four-car rear entry garage, with climate controlled storage room and a separate workshop are all there for ones mechanical needs and vehicle storage.
For a private tour or more detailed information, contact Williams at 817-675-6370 or LWilliams@BurtLadner.com.
