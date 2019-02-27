Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas | Southlake

Imagine waking up to or falling asleep to sweeping views of Fort Worth. The luxurious residence at 1301 Throckmorton Street, Unit #2502, offers many perks to go with those vistas, including ten-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows with custom roller shades and a large covered balcony. At more than 1,600 square feet, the 25th-floor residence has two bedrooms, two full baths and a half-bath.