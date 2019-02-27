Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas | Southlake

Located in Southlake in the Carroll ISD, the well-crafted home at 1080 Primrose Lane was built by Phil Chaffins Custom Homes Inc. Every detail was methodically designed with care, comfort and everyday living in mind. It begins with a circular driveway flanked with mature pine trees and manicured landscaping, and leads to a gated approach that opens to a four-bay garage.
To the right of the courtyard, one will notice the attached Casita with its own private entry. The Casita is well appointed with a small kitchenette area, a private bath and a large walk-in closet. This is perfectly suited as a mother-n-law suite, or a retreat for guests.
The main house features extensive hand-scraped wood floors, brick interior details, a dedicated study with closet storage, a spacious master bedroom on the first floor, with two bedrooms and a game room on the second floor.
The home offers an open concept floor plan with a Texas-sized kitchen that offers extensive cabinets, large prep island with prep sink, gas cooktop, built-in refrigerator and a custom built-in serving bar.
All of the main living areas including the kitchen, dining room and living room share views of the pool and spa. Additionally, one can appreciate the arched wood beams and stone fireplace with handcrafted mantle and custom-made patio sliding doors that open to a second fireplace on the patio. The MLS# 14024594, priced $925,000 and shown by appointment only. Contact listing agent Susan Larrabee at 817-846-9778.
