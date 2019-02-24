Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Amanda Massingill and Williams Trew Real Estate present this hard-to-find new construction three-bedroom, two-full-bath home with over 1,500 square feet of living space in Ryan Place and situated on a corner lot with a large inviting front porch.
The open floorplan is ideal for entertaining with spacious living area, gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves and easy access to the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen features an island, granite and marble countertops, built-in microwave, gas range and self-closing drawers. The utility closet and walk-in pantry are located off the dining room.
The master suite has a huge walk-in closet, dual sinks and oversized shower. There are two additional bedrooms each with walk-in closets and access to the spacious hall bath. Other special features include a fenced backyard, sprinkler system, oversized detached two-car garage, siding, spray foam insulation and tankless hot water heater.
The home at 3000 Ryan Avenue is priced $340,000 and will be open Sunday, February 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information or to schedule a private viewing, contact Massingill at 817-570-9451 or visit www.williamstrew.com to view more photos and the virtual tour.
