Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The condominium homes at 3100 W 7th Street feature a great location which is just steps from ones front door to the Modern, the Kimball and the Amon Carter Museums. Experience the western culture of the Will Rogers Equestrian Center and the new Dickies Arena at the many world class NCHA, Fort Worth Stock Show, and event centers. Popular shopping, dining and entertainment venues are nearby. It is just a short walk to the miles of Trinity Trails jogging and walking trails.
One Museum Place is home to 34 luxury condominium residences. 29 units have sold and there are only five remaining. One Museum Place features extended outdoor balconies on selected condos, spacious floorplans and kitchens with stainless-steel top-of-the-line appliances, granite countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows. Amenities include an outdoor terrace with a fireplace, pool and heated spa. Inside amenities include a secured fob access residents lobby, a covered parking area, small fitness center and a party room that overlooks the water feature of the Modern Museum.
One Museum Place is open Sunday, February 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. To learn more about these condominium homes in the heart of the cultural district, visit www.MuseumPlaceLiving.com. For a private viewing appointment contact Debbie Hunn at 817-994-9659, Alana Long at 682-321-2151 or Karen Hunn at 817-229-0932
