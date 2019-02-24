Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 12125 Bella Palazzo Drive is over-the-top throughout. One can enjoy sunsets from the bluff lot in Bella Flora. The home is customized throughout with soaring ceilings, exposed beams, mill work and walls of built-ins.
The master suite boasts a Jacuzzi tub and oversized walk-in shower and of course a huge custom closet. The open floor plan creates a great gathering place, while all the bedrooms are situated separately for maximum privacy.
A chef’s dream kitchen features gas cooking, double ovens, oversized island and butler pantry with a spacious built-in work area. For added flexibility there is a game or media room off of the guest wing.
One whole wall-of-windows overlooks the back yard. A custom Pergola extending off the covered patio creates a great outdoor kitchen area with built-in gas grill, cooking prep counter tops and huge space for outdoor entertaining. The detached conversation area surrounds a freestanding Texas stone fireplace and completing this outdoor living space is the heated fresh water pool/spa with water feature, a swim up water table and stools and a tanning ledge.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
There is an oversized three-car garage with extended driveway for plenty of off street parking; water softener, radiant barrier, extended warranty and much more. These many great features and over 3,400 square feet are all on one-level.
The home is priced $669,000. Contact Peggy Douglas for a private showing.
Comments