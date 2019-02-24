Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

Located in the Mockingbird Lane neighborhood, 3900 Annels Court is convenient to all the best of Fort Worth including an elementary school.
Situated on almost a half-acre cul-de-sac lot, the home is surrounded by aged trees and offers more than 3,300 square feet of living space all on one level.
An open design features wood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows in the main gathering areas that include a formal dining room, game room and two separate living rooms, each of which boast stone-surround fireplaces and built-ins with a full-size wet bar handy to all.
Glass French doors in one of the living rooms open to the backyard, where a pool surrounded by wrought iron fencing and separate grassy play area create an ideal space for year-round entertaining.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
The open island kitchen has stainless appliances including dual ovens, plenty of natural stone/granite counterspace and cabinetry, tile flooring and backsplash, and a breakfast area.
Four bedrooms and three full baths include the master suite with a sitting area, French doors opening to the backyard and luxurious bath with a jetted garden tub and walk-in closets. A secondary suit also has walk-in closets, built-ins and a private full bath.
Added amenities include a full-sized utility room and three-car garage.
The home at 3900 Annels Court is priced $649,000. Contact Alden Karotkin of Virginia Cook, Realtors at akarotkin@virginiacook.com or 817-319-1325.
Now in its 20th year, Virginia Cook, Realtors is an independent, locally owned firm and member of the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®.
Comments