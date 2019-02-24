Ebby Halliday Realtors | Mansfield

Introducing Bower Ranch, located in Mansfield. Joel Arredondo with Ebby Halliday presents the super-sized home at 504 Sierra Avenue, priced $549,000 and built in 2015 in Phase 1 of the development.
Lush landscaping and neighborhood sidewalks draw one’s eye to the entry featuring inlaid brick along with a covered front porch. A unique arched metal and glass front door opens to a grand foyer with expansive hardwood floors. Enjoy formal dining and formal living just inside the entryway, decked out with custom millwork and plantation shutters.
A spiral staircase and cat walk to the second level frame the centralized family room, with two-story ceilings and double stacked clear view windows inviting the outdoors in. The gourmet kitchen offers the cook everything one could desire from the upscale stainless-steel gas range, double ovens and that new open sitting bar for gatherings. Knotty alder cabinetry with recessed glass in many of the upper cabinets, lots of can lighting and pendants are sure to please.
The master suite is located on the first level and to the rear of the home for privacy. An abundant dressing area serves his-and-her vanities, an oversized separate shower and an island soaking tub. A guest suite can be found on the first level as well, along with a full bath.
Upstairs would not be complete without that game room and media room separated by a serving bar. Ample room is found for game tables, pool and additional seating. Three additional bedrooms with two full baths serve this level.
Other additional features include the solid cedar pergola that the owners had built; just another extension of the outdoor living space. Another area also may be enjoyed with seating and a fire pit.
Please contact Arredondo for additional information at 682-465-5591 or view interior photos on ebby.com.
