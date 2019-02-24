Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Springtown

The new home at 121 Saddle Horn Trail in Springtown, Texas, about 30 miles northwest of Fort Worth, is a modern interpretation of Craftsman architecture, one of the most American architecture styles of all.
Craftsman style, also known as Arts and Crafts, was a reaction to the excesses of Victorian architecture. It marked a return to simplicity, beginning in America at the turn of the century, where it was popular until Ranch-style architecture took over after World War II. Craftsman style has since come back into vogue, because its cozy bungalows, with their handcrafted wood details inside and out, are a satisfying way to experience what has been called “serious architecture.” A Craftsman house’s simple, elegant design also keeps it from seeming dated.
The home at 121 Saddle Horn Trail, in the Lucky Ridge Estates development, blends style and function. It offers high ceilings, a dedicated office, a built-in breakfast peninsula and a bonus living room. Its airy, open layout invites guests to congregate, and the large master suite with a private bath provides a retreat from everyday hustle and bustle. At nearly 3,000 square feet, it offers four bedrooms, three full baths, detailed millwork, a fireplace and a generous covered patio overlooking the backyard.
The home, priced $415,000 is represented by Devon Reyes and Alberto Reyes.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
Springtown is on Texas State Highway 199, in both Wise and Parker counties. Founded in 1859, it is a charming place rich in history and culture as a farm and ranching community. The town’s post office has operated continuously since its establishment in 1875. Today, it is home to about 3,000 residents and community events that include an Easter-egg hunt, a Wild West festival and Christmas on the Square, the latter in Springtown’s historic downtown.
To see all the exceptional homes, ranches and land offered by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, in North Texas and around the world, visit briggsfreeman.com.
Comments