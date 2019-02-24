Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Weatherford

Crescent Creek Farms is a 255-acre ranch in Weatherford, Texas, that is ideal as a weekend getaway or for year-round living.
At 2357 Advance Road, about an hour west of Fort Worth in Parker County, the property offers a mix of pasture and woods, plus several stock ponds and a 15-acre lake. A farmhouse-style main home features 3,200 square feet of easy living, with an open floor plan, a stone fireplace and three bedrooms.
Crescent Creek Farms is especially suited to equestrian pursuits, with several barns and an indoor arena inspired by Will Rogers Coliseum. In all, there are 16 show stalls, a mare motel with 86 stalls, three offices, three apartments and a four-stall stallion barn with 60-foot runs. The property, fully fenced and cross-fenced, also has paddocks with loafing sheds, along with a manager’s home and guesthouse.
Weatherford is a city of contrast and culture. Its rich western heritage, a past filled with colorful characters, is celebrated with western-themed events throughout each year, including festivals and frontier days. Weatherford also offers a historic shopping district with boutiques, specialty stores, antiques stores and restaurants. Nearby Chandor Gardens is a world-renowned estate featuring ancient Chinese-style architecture and a formal English garden, with meandering paths and a 30-foot waterfall. Named by the state legislature as the Peach Capital of Texas, Weatherford and Parker County growers produce what have been called the biggest, sweetest, juiciest peaches in the state. (The peach is celebrated each year at the Parker County Peach Festival, Weatherford's largest one-day event). From its farmers’ market to its Victorian-era homes, Weatherford is a blend of the humble and the high-style.
The home at 2357 Advance Road, priced $2,700,000 is represented by Emily Beck and William Woods.
To see all the exceptional homes, ranches and land offered by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, in North Texas and around the world, visit briggsfreeman.com.
