Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Ted Olsen and Ida Duwe-Olsen with Williams Trew Real Estate present 3700 Potomac Avenue. The quintessential Monticello home is prominently situated on a large corner lot. The substantial curb-appeal distinguishes the four-bedroom, three-bath home located on the corner of Lenox and Potomac. The timeless Colonial design boasts over 3,600 square feet, exuding functionality and natural sunlight through the ease of the well-designed floorplan. The grand entrance flanked by the formal dining room and living space immediately reveal hardwood floors, large windows and soaring ceilings, setting the traditional tone of the home. One can immediately envision hosting gatherings and special occasions around the dining room table.
The abundant natural sunlight path leading into the large family room helps to create a perfect space. The double-sided fireplace and wet bar are ideal complements to seamlessly blend the two family rooms, perfect for entertaining.
The delightful kitchen is adjacent to the family room offering white custom cabinetry, large island, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and cozy breakfast room overlooking the grounds.
There is a nice-sized bedroom with full bathroom downstairs revealing views of the front garden, creating a wonderful space for guests or mother-in-law suite.
The traditional staircase leads upstairs to the master bedroom plus two more bedrooms and private den, which can easily adapt into a fifth bedroom.
Soaring trayed ceilings are a feature in the spacious master suite with large windows overlooking the grounds and fill the room with natural light. The enormous master bathroom is well-designed with separate vanities, garden tub and two separate, large walk-in closets. The two additional bedrooms are joined with a large Jack-and-Jill bathroom with two vanities, custom cabinetry, and spacious walk-in closets.
The backyard grounds reveal a covered porch and large green space featuring mature trees, landscaping and plenty of room for a pool. The corner lots allows for an oversized detached three-car garage with a gated private entry.
The location is moments from River Crest Country Club, Monticello Park, and among one of the most sought-after on the west side of Fort Worth. Contact Ted Olsen at ted.olsen@williamstrew.com for more information or http://www.3700potomac.williamstrew.com
The home, recently reduced to $764,000, will be open Sunday, February 24 from 1 to 3 p.m.
