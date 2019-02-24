Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

Alden Karotkin presents the traditional custom design near TCU. The elegant property combines upscale amenities with its premier location to present not just a home, but a lifestyle.
Imagine walking to a TCU football game and returning home to continue tail-gating on one’s own spacious covered balcony or deck overlooking a landscaped back yard.
Beyond the location, guests will be impressed by the quality craftsmanship of the traditional three-story home. Built in 1939 and updated to perfection, the home offers more than 4,200 square feet of light-filled space with four bedrooms, three full baths, two half-baths and four living areas, all accentuated with gleaming wood floors, marble counters, huge windows and draperies and light fixtures.
A thoughtful design ensures plentiful space and versatility for entertaining with a formal dining room and living room with a fireplace, a comfortable family room with a fireplace, plus a solarium and basement-level living area.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
The bright and open-style kitchen with an island offers everything to be expected including designer appliances, with a Sonic-style ice machine to boot. Also enjoy every chef’s dream of gas cooking, double oven, and a Butler’s pantry.
Added amenities include a wet bar, wine cabinetry, an enclosed garage, plus parking for up to four vehicles.
The home at 2813 Alton Road is priced $1,374,000. To schedule a private showing, contact Karotkin at 817-319-1325 or akarotkin@virginiacook.com. For additional information regarding the home, visit the website at https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-14016980-2813-alton-road-fort-worth-tx-76109.
Comments