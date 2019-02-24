Moore Real Estate | Weatherford School District

Thersia Evan and Charlotte Regan present 116 Sanchez Creek Court in the Weatherford School District with easy access off Interstate 20. Stone accents on the front elevation lead one into an expansive entry area with formal dining and open living. Many windows and a two-way fireplace can be enjoyed in the living and the informal space adjoining the kitchen. The kitchen showcases granite counter tops with prep island/breakfast bar and abundance of cabinets and a double oven. The expansive garden room/game room is perfect for entertaining and is climatically controlled for comfort with a large area for a pool table and multiple seating.
The master bedroom features include a double door entry and a coved ceiling treatment. The master bath has a large garden tub and separate shower plus a spacious closet. Two additional large bedrooms are connected by a Jack-and-Jill bathroom.
The home has a long swing driveway entering a garage that is large enough for three cars with a two-car garage door. There is an exceptional workshop building with electric that allows a place for at least two additional vehicles. In addition, there is space for RV parking or extra vehicles.
The home is priced $359,000 and will be open Sunday, February 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. For a private showing call Evans at 817-925-8575 or Regan at 817-946-8823.
