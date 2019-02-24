Ebby Halliday Realtors | Keller

Brad Simpson of the Ebby Halliday Realtors, Southlake office features 341 Parkview Lane in Keller. Upon entering the custom built home, the attention to detail will catch ones eye, from the hardwood floors to the well-appointed office and expansive chef’s kitchen with custom gas cooktop and double ovens.
Step outdoors to a private oasis with fireplace and large covered patio for relaxing and entertaining. Take a few steps down to the saltwater play pool with diving rock, and enjoy one’s own park-like setting just beyond the yard.
The large master retreat offers a thoughtfully laid out bath and completes the downstairs along with one additional bedroom, bath, and mudroom. Upstairs, one will find three more bedrooms, loft and media room with plenty of storage. Keller schools make for an ideal location.
The home is priced $779,000. For additional information, contact Simpson at 817-320-5512 or visit www.341parkview.ebby.com.
