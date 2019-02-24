Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Downtown Fort Worth

Imagine waking up to or falling asleep to sweeping views of Fort Worth. The luxurious residence at 1301 Throckmorton Street, Unit #2502, offers many perks to go with those vistas, including ten-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows with custom roller shades and a large covered balcony. At more than 1,600 square feet, the 25th-floor residence has two bedrooms, two full baths and a half-bath.
As one of the prestigious Omni Residences in downtown Fort Worth, Unit #2502 also comes with building amenities such as a private entrance, a rooftop pool, a Mokara Salon &Spa and a private fitness center. The new owner can also enjoy services such as housekeeping, 24-hour concierge and 24-hour dining. The sleek building is more than 30 stories high and is within walking distance to downtown’s Sundance Square and a Trinity Railway Express station.
The home, priced $895,000 is represented by Allison Hayden.
Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty is a specialist in the sale of exceptional high-rise residences. The firm, founded in North Texas in 1960, often partners with developers as the exclusive listing brokerage for their high-rise projects. The firm also offers its own in-house team of marketing professionals, plus access to Keystone, the Sotheby’s International Realty® program of exclusive marketing services for developments, including brand identities, websites, floor plans, architectural drawings, digital and print advertising, digital and print collateral, customizable e-mails and ongoing marketing programs.
For all North Texas high-rises, new or established, the agents of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty work with clients who love to walk to work, shop, dine and play where they live.
To see all the exceptional homes, ranches and land offered by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, in North Texas and around the world, visit briggsfreeman.com.
