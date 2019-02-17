Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The historic condominium is located in the heart of downtown Fort Worth at the Neil P building. Charm, space and views describe 411 W. 7th Street, Unit #805. Sitting high above the tree line at Burnett Park with West 7th views, Unit #805 consists of 2,256 square feet, two bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms, study area and covered parking.
The condominium is rich in charm with hardwood floors throughout, historic windows, oversized private balcony and a private master suite. The floor plan is one of the best in the building, consisting of open kitchen/ living area, split bedrooms, large bedrooms, en suite bathrooms and huge closets.
Located across from Burnett Park, 411 W. 7th, Unit #805 is a short walk to Sundance Square, diagonal from the Fort Worth Club and a ten minute walk to Montgomery Plaza. The amenities in the building include on-site management, trash disposal on each floor and a two-story amenity deck consisting of a lounging area, grill area with a catering kitchen, swimming pool and attached hot tub. The quaint courtyard of the amenity deck is a serene setting in a busy city environment.
For a private tour, contact The Urban Group at Williams Trew, Alana Long at 682-321-2151 or Debbie Hunn at 817-994-9659
