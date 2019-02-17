Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Nestled in the trees on a hilltop, 1304 Riverview Drive is located in one of Arlington’s established neighborhoods and less than five miles from Arlington's entertainment district. The spacious four-bedroom, three-and-two-half-bath home offers soaring ceilings with walls-of-windows that capture the treetop views. These views greet one walking into the front door of the home. The open living and dining area has custom built-in cabinets with clean lines, marble floors, a wet bar, and a dramatic fireplace with a two-story brick facade.