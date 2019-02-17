Williams Trew | Arlington

Nestled in the trees on a hilltop, 1304 Riverview Drive is located in one of Arlington’s established neighborhoods and less than five miles from Arlington's entertainment district. The spacious four-bedroom, three-and-two-half-bath home offers soaring ceilings with walls-of-windows that capture the treetop views. These views greet one walking into the front door of the home. The open living and dining area has custom built-in cabinets with clean lines, marble floors, a wet bar, and a dramatic fireplace with a two-story brick facade.
The large kitchen is a chef's dream. Custom cabinetry offers plenty of storage options for all ones cooking needs. A large central island with a top-of-the-line eight-burner cooktop and counter seating provide the perfect spot to cook and entertain. There are stainless double ovens, a built-in microwave, a built-in refrigerator/freezer, and under cabinet lighting. Two additional living areas downstairs, one with a second wet-bar and a fireplace offer a nice place to gather and relax. Upstairs is a fourth living area with a fireplace and a balcony.
The terraced backyard with landscaped grounds and lighting create a pleasant atmosphere for entertaining. A full-sized sports court for basketball, volleyball or tennis can create a backyard for year-round entertaining.
The home is priced $875,000. Contact Kelly McLean with Williams Trew to schedule a private tour at 817-570-9450 or kelly@williamstrew.com or for additional information, visit www.1304riverviewdrive.com. Follow McLean on Instagram @kellymclean.fwtx for the latest real estate information.
