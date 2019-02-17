Giordano Wegman Walsh and Associates | Fort Worth

Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates, an exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, presents 3733 Lenox Drive. The stately, four-bedroom, three-and-one-half bath, custom-built residence resides on a corner lot in the coveted Monticello neighborhood. Within walking distance to the Monticello Park and a short distance to the shops of Camp Bowie and downtown, the home is truly one-of-a-kind.
Upon entering one is immediately captivated by warm, site-finished, white oak flooring, exquisite lighting and a large, formal dining room featuring designer wall coverings. The lavish kitchen and attached living area feature a gray stone fireplace with custom book shelves and coffered ceilings. There are plenty of windows throughout, offering an abundance of natural light.
The attached kitchen offers top-of-the-line appliances, bright, airy spaces with plenty of storage and sealed statuary marble countertops. The large, first-floor master suite features an en suite bathroom with custom lighting and a luxurious free-standing tub. The suite also offers custom French doors leading to an attached outdoor patio with hidden, electronic phantom screens, allowing the space to be enjoyed year-round.
The backyard is enclosed by a tall fence and offers a water feature and gas fireplace truly adding to the sense of serenity and privacy. Additionally, the home offers a back-up generator, providing homeowners with peace of mind year-round.
For additional information, contact Rick Wegman at 817-584-7033.
