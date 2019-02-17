Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Bowie

Less than 90 miles from Fort Worth, 19281 FM 2127 in Bowie, Texas, is 501 acres of Texas ranchland that has production ability but is also ready to enjoy.
The property features rolling and dramatic hills, segregated pastures and a pecan-tree bottom area that attracts wildlife year-round. The getaway includes a barndominium with a living area, two bedrooms and a bath, plus a storage/shop area and vehicle bays. Nearby is a picturesque location for looking south, over a rolling hayfield, with the hills and horizon expanding below.
Settled in the early 1860s, Bowie, like many towns in Texas, didn’t burgeon until the arrival of the railroad. In Bowie’s case, the year was 1882 and the railroad was the Fort Worth and Denver. In August of that year, a townsite was laid out and a post office applied for. Bowie almost instantly became the most important market and banking center between Fort Worth and Wichita Falls. By 1883, the town had 10 dry-goods stores, eight grocery stores, five saloons, three livery stables, three blacksmith shops, two hardware stores, two drugstores, two restaurants and a watchmaking shop. Today, more than 5,000 residents make Bowie their home.
Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty has two offices of expert agents, one in Fort Worth, one in Dallas, dedicated to ranch and land properties. Both groups specialize in ranches of all sorts, from two-acre weekend getaways to vast and varied spreads upwards of 30,000 acres, dotted with multiple lakes, multiple residences and wildlife.
The property at 19281 FM 2127in Bowie, priced $1,500,000 is represented by David Chicotsky and Eric Painter.
To see all the exceptional homes, ranches and land offered by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, in North Texas and around the world, visit briggsfreeman.com.
CUTLINE: The 501-acre ranch at 19281 FM 2127 is priced $1,500,000.
