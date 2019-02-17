Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Encinitas, California

It is “life in the slow lane,” says the Los Angeles Times about the nearly four-acre horse ranch of famed Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh, who is selling the Encinitas, California, property through Sotheby’s International Realty. Walsh’s hits with the Eagles include “Hotel California,” “Life in the Fast Lane” and “Heartache Tonight.”
The ranch, at 3402 Calle Margarita, two hours from Los Angeles, offers serene interior and exterior living. A sport court sits near an expansive arena, complete with direct access to riding trails, and pastures. Other equestrian luxuries include corrals, a tack room and a horse shower. A detached guesthouse overlooks the main home’s pool and spa.
Says the Times, about the main house: “A great room lined with hardwood anchors the main home, connecting a dining area to a step-down lounge with picture windows and a fireplace. Six bedrooms and five and one-half bathrooms are spread across 5,635 square feet. Vaulted ceilings and a fireplace touch up the master suite.” The ranch is listed by Brett Dickinson of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty for $2,875,000.
Along six miles of Pacific coastline in northern San Diego County, Encinitas offers pristine beaches, rolling hills, a botanic garden and a vibrant downtown business district. It is also known for its excellent surfing and golf.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
As part of the $108 billion Sotheby’s International Realty network of 22,000 agents in 72 countries and territories, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty offers unmatched properties, expertise and connections. Founded in North Texas in 1960, its nearly 400 award-winning agents achieved total sales of nearly $3 billion in 2018, serving clients from offices across North Texas, including Fort Worth, Dallas, Southlake, Lakewood, Uptown and The North.
To see all the exceptional homes, ranches and land offered by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, in North Texas and around the world, visit briggsfreeman.com.
Comments