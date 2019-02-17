Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 1-8 Summersby Lane boasts outstanding new build features with attention to detail at every turn and immediate trail access.
At 3,013 square feet, the home is constructed with two by six framing with foam insulation in exterior walls and up to the underside of roof over the A/C areas. The impressive exterior features landscaping, smooth stucco with standing seam metal roof, bricked front porch spanning the front of the home, and a doorbell with two cameras already installed. The backyard is perfect for entertaining or relaxing with a large porch with gas fireplace, stubout for gas grill, and yes, room for a pool. Plus, builder is including a kamado-style grill.
Interior features include smooth, custom hand trowel wall finish, motorized shades on back of home in master, living room, and breakfast nook, LED fixtures and can lights throughout and two tankless water heaters. The open-concept floor plan is flooded with natural light from large windows and boasts a six-foot linear gas fireplace in living room. Great thought was put into kitchen layout, cabinet build-outs, fixtures and hardware. All appliances are included: kitchen refrigerator, wine fridge, washer and dryer. The bedrooms, baths, and study boast designer fixtures and hardware as well.
Thoughtful use of materials and space planning went into the home at 108 Summersby Lane. The three-bedroom, four-bath home is priced $932,000 and may be shown by appointment only through Spencer Perry at Williams Trew, 817-964-5210 or spencer@williamstrew.com.
