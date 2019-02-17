Village Homes | Fort Worth

Village Homes, LP and the John Zimmerman Group at Compass Real Estate offer an invitation to tour completed and immediately available homes in the new gated community of Magnolia West. Conveniently located a stone’s throw from the Shady Oaks Country Club off Roaring Springs Drive at Seymour Street, Magnolia West is just the place for those who wish to have the security and lock-and-leave convenience of a gated neighborhood but enjoy all the charm of some of Fort Worth’s oldest street scapes. Minutes to downtown and all the cultural district activities, Magnolia West is a hidden gem in the heart of the Westside.
Two homes are featured here, 157 Magnolia Lane built by Jaava Homes, and 153 Magnolia Lane built by Village Homes. Both will be open for touring Sunday, February 17 from 12 to 5 p.m. Home prices start at $599,000, and there are several sites for sale on which homeowners may build a custom home of one’s choosing.
To get to the community of Magnolia West, take Roaring Springs Road North to Seymour Avenue, turn right on Seymour and drive straight into the gated entrance to the neighborhood.
For additional information, contact Taylor Laska, Village Homes at 817-609-4220 or Robby Lebus, JZ Group with Compass Realtors at 817-456-4982
