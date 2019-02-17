Moore Real Estate | Cleburne

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents an elegant, ranch-style estate in Cleburne. Situated on just over an acre of land and on a tree-lined street, the property blends timeless architecture and modern convenience together. With 3,200 square feet, the distinguished, one-level home offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two spacious living areas. The expansive front yard possesses meticulous landscaping and a circular front drive.
The front entry way leads one past a generous-sized formal living room and attached formal dining area. This formal space is filled with an abundance of natural light streaming from the unique curved window that looks over the front porch. The main living area has hardwood floors, a Chicago brick fireplace, a wet bar and two sliding glass doors that lead onto the large back patio. This casual living area is flanked by a large kitchen and breakfast room. The galley kitchen has extensive storage along with stainless-steel appliances which include double ovens.
A short hallway leads to the large, functional utility room, with additional storage space. There one will find a back door leading to the three-car garage. On the other side of the home, lies a spacious master retreat. The attached luxurious bathroom features separate vanities, a corner tub, a separate shower and a generous closet. All the bedrooms have enormous closets for added storage. The fourth bedroom is split from the other bedrooms and could function as a game-room, a large study or an in-law suite.
Just outside the back door lies an expansive backyard. The huge landscaped backyard is the ultimate in country tranquility and could be perfect for relaxing or unwinding from the day. For additional information or to schedule a private showing of the property, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit MooreForSale.com.
