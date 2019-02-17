The crystal clear waters of Cisco Lake are brimming with adventures and affordable lakeside living at its finest during the Hidden Shores’ pre-spring lake sale on Saturday, February 23, 2019. National Land Partners announces this new lake community for sale and will be offering a new lake cottage shell* and two-acre lake access homesite, priced $119,900. As an added bonus, the new lake cottage shell will also include a newly constructed garage/workshop. This is an opportunity to save tens of thousands of dollars on lake bargains.
Community amenities include lake views, RV and boat storage area on property, private lake park with boat ramp, paved roads, city water, underground utilities and more. One can enjoy the clean clear water of Cisco Lake for great fishing, boating, skiing and tubing.
Live just five minutes from Cisco and less than 45 minutes to Abilene. The community offers prime dockable lakefront and lake access acreage homesites, with 15-mile, long-range Hill Country views, stunning lake and water views, scattered trees, paved roads, underground utilities, city water, and more.
Exceptional outdoor recreation and water sports await one at the community’s Lakeside Park with boat ramp, where Lake Cisco can be easily accessed.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
A lakefront lifestyle can be discovered on Lake Cisco, which is now available at bargain prices. Hurry out early for the best selection. Only a limited number of these prime dockable waterfront and water access acreage properties are available for sale. Excellent land financing is available with low down payments. Call to schedule a visit at 866-952-6345 or learn more online at www.HiddenShoresTX.com.
*Lake Cottage offer exclusive to Lone Star Land Partners customers only through builder selected by LSLP. Price is for a cottage shell to be built on a 2 acre lot and 24’x30’ garage/workshop at Hidden Shores at Lake Cisco. Call for details. An Equal Housing Opportunity.
Comments