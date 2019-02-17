Concierge Auctions | Kennedale

Tucked away on 4.97 acres of breathtaking country property, this four-bedroom estate at 909 Little School Road is a gem to behold in Kennedale, Texas. From the moment one pulls up the long, gated drive and takes in the soft shade from the trees, the lush landscaping, and the beauty of the quietly luxurious 4,601 square foot estate, one can immediately feel at home. Bidding opens February 26 and closes February 28 and will sell without reserve.
The home boasts stone and wood accents, oversized bedrooms, a theater room, home office, rec room, and formal dining room, as well as a yard complete with a stocked pond and dock, a sprawling pool area, and grill. Plus, there are multiple sheds and garages, a greenhouse, and even a sand volleyball court. A separate formal dining offers great views and natural light. The gourmet kitchen features a breakfast bar, center-island with stovetop, ample counter space and high-end appliances. The spacious master suite features a fireplace, sitting area, large walk-in closets, attached bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and more.
Located minutes from Arlington and Fort Worth, the 4,601 square foot estate is nestled on close to five acres of property in Kennedale, Texas. The home is located near parks and is a short, 40-minute drive to downtown Dallas, 20 minutes from Fort Worth, Plano under an hour away, Austin less than 3 hours, and a multitude of airports within an hour’s drive. There are plenty of restaurants, shops, and activities to explore nearby. Whether one spends time exploring Texas, jetting off around the world, or just enjoying all the amenities that the four-bedroom home has to offer, 909 Little School Road could be the perfect place to plant some country roots.
The home is open daily from 1 to 4 p.m. A preview event will be held Wednesday, February 13 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
For additional information contact Annamarie Naidu, Project Sales Manager at 720-707-7311 or annamarie.naidu@conciergeauctions.com
Comments