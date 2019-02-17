Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Architectural Styles

“Our clients always tell me, ‘I’ll know it when I see it,’ when it comes to envisioning themselves living in that special house,” says Robbie Briggs, president and CEO of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. “It seems that there is always the house that says, ‘welcome home.’ That kind of emotional connection can come directly from architecture.”
That is why Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty has introduced a special feature on its award-winning website: a way to search by architectural style. Described as not just a search, but a whole learning experience, briggsfreeman.com/architecture has essential information about the most popular architectural styles, what design cues to look for, famous examples of each kind and available North Texas homes of each style.
Just a few of the styles on briggsfreeman.com/architecture:
Colonial: A fixture in affluent suburbs across the United States, the style includes Georgian, Spanish and Dutch variations, plus the styles known as Federal and Cape Cod. Examples of Colonials include Tara in Gone with the Wind and Steve Martin and Diane Keaton’s house in the 1990s Father of the Bride movies.
Contemporary: Form meets function by way of geometric shapes and imbalanced facades in Contemporary homes. An outstanding example is the dramatically cantilevered Hoke House in Portland, Oregon. It was the Cullen family’s house in the movie Twilight. It, like most Contemporary homes, blurs the line between the interior and exterior environments.
Ranch: Long, low Ranch homes are arguably the most popular American style. Even though it is rooted in Spanish Colonial architecture of the 17th through 19th centuries — single-story floor plans, native materials and interior courtyards surrounded by a U-shaped floor plan, the style mushroomed in America beginning in the 1930s. Ranch homes embrace open spaces and the connection between indoor and outdoor living.
To see all the architectural types on the site and the nearby homes available in each style, visit briggsfreeman.com/architecture.
