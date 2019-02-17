Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

The custom built home at 4657 Benavente Court is situated on a two-acre landscaped lot. The home has two living areas, two dining areas, six bedrooms, seven and one-half baths, two offices, two media rooms and two covered outdoor living spaces. Quality craftsmanship and materials with designer touches create a home of distinction and refinement. The grand entry showcases the dining room and formal living area boasting stone and wood accents absorbing the impeccable beauty throughout the home. A temperature controlled wine room is located between the dining and kitchen.
A gourmet kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances, designer granite and custom cabinets with a very open concept to the massive family room. The family room has wood beams, hand scraped hardwoods, fireplace and bar with details for entertaining. Easy access to the downstairs outdoor kitchen, living area with a fireplace and the custom pool creates a great indoor/outdoor recreation area.
A grand master suite has designer details, a serene master bath and coveted master closet. Downstairs also includes a handsome office with custom wood work and a wall of built-ins. An additional bedroom and bath are located downstairs. Upstairs has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, study/work stations and a huge media room with access to another outdoor living area. The upstairs living overlooks the palatial landscaping, sport court, batting cage, putting green and pool.
The home will be open Sunday, February 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. For further information on the property, priced $3,895,000 contact Suzanne Burt at 817-882-6640 or suzanne@burtladner.com Laura Ladner at 817-882-6698 or laura@burtladner.com or visit our website at www.burtladner.com.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
Comments