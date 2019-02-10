Real Estate

Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

The home at 3509 Bellaire Park Court is open Sunday, February 10 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Situated on a private, cul-de-sac lot, the contemporary home is shaded and surrounded by aged trees sporting seasonal color.

Upon entering, a sturdy, floating staircase unites three levels that include a main living area with a wood-burning fireplace, built-ins for media equipment and glass doors opening to a patio. An adjoining living area is perfect for a library or gaming with two walls of built-in shelving.

Another hub of the home includes the dining room with a wall of glass framing wooded views and secondary fireplace. The adjoining kitchen is drenched in natural light and offers granite counters, stainless appliances, a walk-in pantry with attached dining bar. More expanses of glass overlook a stone terraced space with a water feature and steps leading up to the gazebo where hilltop views of the backyard and home await.

Three bedrooms plus two-baths are all on the third level. The master suite with floor-to-ceiling windows has a fireplace and unique wood slat treatment on the back wall creating the ambiance of a natural retreat. Wood slats are carried into the bath with a jetted tub, separate shower, dual vanities and abundant storage within a custom closet system ensuring convenience and luxury.

The home is served by the elementary, middle and high schools.

Contact Kathy Ferguson of Virginia Cook, Realtors at 817-291-2000, kferguson@virginiacook.com or Keeley McLarty at 817-501-4565, kmclarty@virginiacook.com.

