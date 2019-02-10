Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

Situated on a private, cul-de-sac lot, the contemporary home is shaded and surrounded by aged trees sporting seasonal color.
Upon entering, a sturdy, floating staircase unites three levels that include a main living area with a wood-burning fireplace, built-ins for media equipment and glass doors opening to a patio. An adjoining living area is perfect for a library or gaming with two walls of built-in shelving.
Another hub of the home includes the dining room with a wall of glass framing wooded views and secondary fireplace. The adjoining kitchen is drenched in natural light and offers granite counters, stainless appliances, a walk-in pantry with attached dining bar. More expanses of glass overlook a stone terraced space with a water feature and steps leading up to the gazebo where hilltop views of the backyard and home await.
Three bedrooms plus two-baths are all on the third level. The master suite with floor-to-ceiling windows has a fireplace and unique wood slat treatment on the back wall creating the ambiance of a natural retreat. Wood slats are carried into the bath with a jetted tub, separate shower, dual vanities and abundant storage within a custom closet system ensuring convenience and luxury.
The home is served by the elementary, middle and high schools.
The home at 3509 Bellaire Park Court is open Sunday, February 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. Contact Kathy Ferguson of Virginia Cook, Realtors at 817-291-2000, kferguson@virginiacook.com or Keeley McLarty at 817-501-4565, kmclarty@virginiacook.com.
