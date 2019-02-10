Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The westside residence at 5628 Pershing Avenue is located on a piece of property in the Rivercrest to Westover Hills area in Fort Worth.
Built in 2012, the property offers large spacious rooms, a hard-to-find oversized three-car garage, an open flex-space kitchen dining area, mudroom, hardwood floors, granite, and a generous shaded backyard for pets and playing complete with doggie or cat door.
With four bedrooms and 2,678 square feet, amenities include a big downstairs master, an upstairs game room and study nook for the three upstairs bedrooms. With a big gourmet-style gas kitchen and plenty of counterspace, entertaining could be done with ease.
The home, priced $499,500 will be open Sunday, February 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. Details can be reviewed at www.williamstrew.com or contact Jerry Taylor at 817-632-9471 or Jennie Doumany 817-480-4087.
Directions from I-30, travel north on Horne/Roaring Springs Road, turn east onto Pershing Avenue. This location is just minutes away from downtown, the Camp Bowie corridor of fine restaurants and shopping, plus quick access to the Hwy. 183 Westover Village big-box megastores.
