Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Susanna Bartolomei of Williams Trew Realtors presents the Craftsman-style bungalow in the heart of Fairmount at 1800 Lipscomb Street. Built in 2010 by Joe Frank with design input from the owners, the home offers the best of the Craftsman era, while effortlessly blending the amenities and features of today.
The expansive front porch grounds the home and encourages one to sit and enjoy the passing of the day. Upon entry into the home, one notes the gentle natural light, the vaulted ceilings, and open-floor plan. The living area includes a wood-burning fireplace surrounded by custom built-ins, a nod to the home’s Craftsman forebears. With views to the white-picket fenced yard, the dining area also includes a charming window seat and allows for easy entertaining. The large kitchen provides the at home chef the ability to prep and cook with ease. The kitchen amenities include a granite-topped island replete with storage, gas range, and built-in microwave.
Upon entry into the master suite, relaxation and calm can be felt. French doors open to the backyard, the closet is large and includes custom-built in shelving, and the bathroom has dual sinks, plus a walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms, one with custom bookshelves, and bath, plus a one-car extended garage with fully decked attic complete the home.
For more information, call Bartolomei at 817-862-4428. To view additional photos, visit SusannaBartolomei.WilliamsTrew.Com. You can also visit the open house Sunday, February 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. The home is priced $349,000.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
Comments