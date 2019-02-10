Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Residence Unit #3209 is located on the 32nd floor of Fort Worth’s high-rise, The Tower. The home features 3,078 square feet, upgrades, media room with built-in television cabinet and Murphy bed, and a smart home system which regulates electric shades and sound system. The home features an open concept kitchen, dining, and living with floor-to-ceiling windows. The spacious master suite features a sitting area, a customized his-and-her walk-in closets, and luxurious master bath. Amenities include newer paint, wood floors, molding throughout, granite countertops, three bedrooms, and five deeded parking spaces.
The Tower boasts an exquisite entry with unique art and sculpture pieces, 24-hour courtesy officers, state-of-the-art fitness room, custom designed and decorated social area, outdoor pool and spa, grills, gazebos, doggy Area, residents’ library, two hotel rooms, deeded parking spaces plus much more. All amenities and doggy area are located within the property on the fifth floor.
Outside the front lobby door, one is steps away from the Trinity Trails, restaurants, shopping, and the Sundance Square center. Ride or walk the Trinity Trails anytime during the day. Walk to Star Bucks or visit the different dessert shops.
The home, located in the Tower at 500 Throckmorton Street, Unit #3209 is open Sunday, February 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information, contact Karen Hunn, Associated Broker with Williams Trew.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
Comments