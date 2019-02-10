Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Industry-first tool

Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, the leader in luxury real estate in North Texas, recently launched Market Moves, an industry-first tool for the brokerage’s clients and agents. Market Moves is the new essential: a one-stop source for neighborhood home prices, sales figures, days on market and much more. Market Moves tracks month-by-month and year-over-year, the residential real estate activity in more than 20,000 North Texas neighborhoods, cities and areas. The highly informative tool is found only at briggsfreeman.com/market-moves, part of the brokerage’s award-winning website.
For clients, Market Moves is invaluable. Both sellers and buyers can know a wealth of information: how many homes are for sale in a neighborhood; how many homes have sold there and for how much; even what percentage sellers have realized relative to a home’s asking price. Market Moves gives a precise monthly and three-year picture of a neighborhood’s average home price, how many homes are on the market there, the average price per square foot and more.
For the agents of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, the new Market Moves is another exclusive tool in the industry’s friendliest, most comprehensive and most effective suite of agent technology. Developed by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, its technology suite empowers North Texas’ most successful and respected professional agents with data, analytics, trends, marketing tools and much more.
Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty has been the leader in luxury real estate in North Texas since 1960. In 2018, its nearly 500 award-winning agents achieved exceptional total sales of nearly $3 billion, serving clients from nine offices. The company’s connections, resources and strategies, as part of the $108 billion Sotheby’s International Realty network of 22,000 agents in 72 countries and territories, bring the exceptional to every client. Its briggsfreeman.com website is a cutting-edge portal featuring properties, neighborhoods, schools, architecture guides and more.
