Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s international Realty | Contemporary Architect

While today’s architecture encompasses a wide range of trends and styles, Contemporary architecture builds on the modernism that followed the Industrial Revolution. The uniformity and clean linearity of early modernism began to feel impersonal, and Contemporary responded by maintaining modernism’s open spaces but invigorating them with warmth, whimsy, asymmetry and regional flair. It embraces natural light and, as a dynamic style interacting with its context, considers environmental impact, often opting for eco-friendly materials and technology. Not to be confused with Mid-Century Modern architecture, which spans the early 1930s to the late 60s, Contemporary architecture is very much of the 21st century, and up-to-the-minute.
The cues of Contemporary architecture are special: unique or imbalanced façades; geometric shapes; flat or grass-planted roofs; large windows and skylights; open floor plans; outdoor living areas; and sliding doors or movable walls.
Famous examples include, outside Tubac, Arizona, and designed by Rick Joy, the Tyler Residence, with rustic materials and austere structures that bring its saturated desert surrounds into relief. In Portland, Oregon, the dramatically cantilevered Hoke House by Skylab Architecture, nested among the trees of Forest Park. It was the Cullen family’s house in the movie Twilight.
The home at 4501 Overton Terrace Court in Fort Worth’s Overton Park is a textbook example of Contemporary architecture. Sited on a secluded cul-de-sac, the unique and updated custom home offers many luxuries: scenic views of downtown, abundant natural light, five bedrooms, four full baths and a large den with fireplace. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with stainless-steel double ovens, two sinks and a top-of-the-line refrigerator and freezer. Outside, the perks include multiple balconies, open-air and covered flagstone patios and a splash pool with multiple waterfalls.
The home, priced $849,000 is represented by Ashley Mooring.
