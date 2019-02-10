Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Talia Lydick of Williams Trew present the iconic home at 4928 Bryce Avenue located in the Rivercrest area. This prime location is just minutes from an array of shopping, dining and entertainment found in downtown, along Camp Bowie, and West Seventh Street. An inviting front porch welcomes guests to this one-of-a-kind home.
The entry is exquisitely painted by the artist owners, Scott and Stuart Gentling. The decorative, arched French doors in the living room lead to the San Miquel influenced architectural back patio with a welcoming outdoor fireplace. The backyard lends itself to large gatherings, and there is also room for a pool.
The two-story ballroom, used by the previous owners as an art gallery, can be the perfect place for entertaining. Influenced by Bass Hall and hand painted by owners, who also painted Bass Hall’s ceilings, one could host a formal dance, concert, or intimate dinner party.
The home features plantation shutters, hardwood floors, moldings, built-in bookcases, and two fireplaces. There is a large breakfast room located off the kitchen. There many more features that need to be creatively combined for architectural functionality.
The 4,239 square foot home is priced at $650,000. Additional pictures and a virtual tour may be viewed at www.williamstrew.com. For a private showing or more information, contact Lydick at 817-692-4821 or talia.lydick@williamstrew.com.
