Village Homes | Fort Worth

Village Homes announces three immediately available, move-in ready homes in Fort Worth’s newest gated community, Magnolia West. A short golf cart ride away from Shady Oaks Country Club and within walking distance to shopping and restaurants, homes are on small or zero lot line sites for lock and go convenience. All Village Homes have master suites on the main level. Open floor plans, tons of natural light and gourmet kitchens are hallmarks of each home built. Architectural styles include modern transitional and New Orleans courtyard entry style, all with quality details and luxury finishes throughout. Schedule home tours any day of the week by contacting Taylor Laska at 817-609-4220, or visit the Village Homes Magnolia West Show Home, open every Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m.
Magnolia West features individually designed custom homes, each one unique from the other, sidewalks and secured entry for residents. To get to Magnolia West, take Roaring Springs Drive North to Seymour Avenue, right on Seymour and straight into the Magnolia West neighborhood. The show home, located at 313 Magnolia Lane, is immediately on your right upon entering the neighborhood. Visit our website at www.homesofcharacter.com for more information about Magnolia West and other Village Homes properties for sale in Fort Worth.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
Comments