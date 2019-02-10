Virginia Cook Realtors | 2018 Top Producer

Alden Karotkin does not work in residential sales. She lives, breathes and thrives in residential sales.
“Every morning I’m excited to go to the office and see what the day holds,” says Alden, the 2018 top producer of Virginia Cook, Realtors Fort Worth office.
This enthusiasm translates to exceptional customer service. If customers call Karotkin at midnight, she will answer. If they need to meet at 7 a.m., she will be there. When she takes a listing, the home becomes like her own.
Karotkin’s dedication has ensured her ranking as a companywide top producer, throughout her career with Virginia Cook, Realtors. She also earned the Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors’ Spirit Award in 2011 and the distinguished President’s Award in 2012.
“Karotkin’s career is inspired by a genuine passion for the industry, her community and each client she serves,” says Virginia Cook, CEO of Virginia Cook Realtors.
Karotkin is an involved member of GFWAR, where she has served on the board of directors and has been chairperson of the Government Affairs Committee. She holds numerous credentials including the Certified Residential Specialist and Accredited Buyers Representative designations, and generously shares her talent as an interior designer.
“Whether a client is buying or selling, my intent is to use my expertise to not make it just a successful experience, but a fun, pleasant experience,” says Karotkin, who has lived in Fort Worth 34 years and is a life member of the Woman's Board for Cook Children's Hospital, the Jewel Charity Organization and a current board member of the UNT Health Science Center Foundation.
“I want them to be as happy with their housing decisions as I am with my career,” says Karotkin. “Before I will write a contract on a home I ask, “Do you love it? Because if you don’t love it, I will not sell it to you.”
Karotkin can be reached at 817-319-1325 or alden@aldenk.com.
