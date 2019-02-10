Stallion Meadows Ranch | Grand Opening Land Sale

Situated in a prime location, just North of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and twenty-four minutes to the WinStar Resort and Casino, is a new land buying opportunity - Stallion Meadows Ranch. The new large acreage ranch community is being offered for sale at bargain prices for the first time on Saturday, February 16, during the grand opening land sale to allow one the opportunity to own a piece of property in the peace and serenity of the country. A new barndominium shell* and five acres is priced $99,900, regularly priced $119,900.
The new-to-market ranch community could be the perfect place for a new primary or retirement home with homesites ranging from five to 12 acres. One can enjoy the natural beauty of the countryside and abundant wildlife, as the property is ideal for horses, with plenty of grassy pastureland, scattered shade trees, creeks, and ponds. Plus, each homesite features a private gated entrance, city water, co-op electric, and close proximity to the nearby cities of Gainesville, Callisburg, and Denton. Visit the local area’s premier Frank Buck Zoo or take the short twenty-four minute drive to the Winstar Casino and World Resort for an evening of dining, entertainment, and excitement. Plus, be close to many fun local daytrips in nearby Muenster, Nocona, and Saint Jo.
The best part about purchasing property here at Stallion Meadows Ranch is the peace of mind one can experience from working with a company that is backed by over 50 years of experience in the land development business. Build now or build later and enjoy the freedom to choose one’s own builder to create the home of one’s dreams. The team at Stallion Meadows Ranch will guide one seamlessly through the land buying experience, from beginning to end. Call 866-952-5398 to learn more about the exciting opportunity or visit www.StallionMeadows.com.
*Price is for a new Barndominium shell to be built on 5 acres at Stallion Meadows Ranch. Styles may vary. Call for details. An Equal Housing Opportunity.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
Comments