Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate is showcasing this listing in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s only 24/7 guarded, gated golf course community. The elegant traditional home offers over 3,900 square feet including three open living areas, a formal dining room plus three generous bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.
Perched on a corner lot, the impressive classic exterior welcomes arriving guests with masonry work. Through the grand front doors, the entrance area highlights the quality details found throughout the home, including architectural ceilings, hardwood floors, triple-crown moldings, and arched walkways. Just off the entry is a dramatic formal living room with a wood burning fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows. Also adjacent to the entrance, one will find a formal dining room with chandelier featuring the same windows that provide an abundance of natural light.
Through the arched doorway, is a large den, possessing a stately brick fireplace that opens to the kitchen and breakfast room creating an attractive informal space for entertaining. The warm kitchen boasts a spacious island, stainless-steel appliances, a built-in refrigerator, handsome granite countertops, and a gas cooktop.
Located on the main floor one will find a large master bedroom featuring a sitting area and a beautiful chandelier. The amenities continue in the master bath with high ceilings, his-and-her vanities, and a large closet complete with an island dresser. The upstairs has a sprawling game room with wet bar, built-in refrigerator, and a balcony. Two additional bedrooms with private bathrooms are also located on the second level.
Just outside one will find the perfect space for outdoor entertaining and dining. The large covered patio features a brick herringbone floor and views of the landscaped yard. Other notable features include two walk-in attics with flooring and a three-car garage with alley entrance.
The home at 6525 Shoal Creek Road is open Sunday, February 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information or a private showing, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.
