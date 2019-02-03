Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Williams Trew Real Estate and Ann Feriend are pleased to present the updated 1957 stone cottage, located in the heart of Westcliff. The 1,745 square foot home has a flexible floor plan, with possibilities of three bedrooms, two dining areas, study, etc., along with one full bath, one half-bath, and a detached two-car garage.
The home has been transformed with updates, including granite in the kitchen and baths, hand-scraped hardwood floors, slate floors, recent HVAC, low E windows, crown molding, sprinkler system, and designer paint. There is also a newly installed gate for RV/boat parking. The back patio is perfect for cookouts.
The property is located one block from the Westcliff center, which affords handy shopping and dining, and is close enough for residents to walk to TCU’s baseball stadium. It is also within walking distance of nearby schools.
The home at 3737 Carolyn Road is priced $312,000. The property is open Sunday, February 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. Contract Ann Feriend for a private showing or for additional information at 817-905-2141 or email aferriend@williamstrew.com.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments