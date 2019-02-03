Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The Mediterranean-style home at 3818 W 6th Street is located in Monticello in Fort Worths’ Cultural District. Around the corner from River Crest Country Club, museums and just minutes from downtown Fort Worth, the location is ideal.
Built in 2008, the home has a floor plan that is great for entertaining. The 4,357 square foot home features four bedrooms with the master suite downstairs, three and one-half bathrooms, two living areas, a formal dining room, study, media room, and a courtyard.
Just off the welcoming entryway is a formal, dining room that features over-sized casement windows, and a butler’s pantry complete with built-in wine refrigerator and ice maker. Across from the dining area is a great study with French doors, coffered ceilings, wainscoting, and built-in book shelves.
At the heart of the home is the open concept kitchen and living area. The gourmet kitchen is appointed with professional-grade, stainless-steel appliances including range with double ovens, two dishwashers and a built-in, side-by-side refrigerator and freezer. The large, granite-island has plenty of seating and prep space, and the kitchen features an abundance of storage including a walk-in-pantry. The kitchen opens to a living room with floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, built-in book shelves and high ceilings.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Priced $935,000, the home may be viewed at www.williamstrew.com. To schedule a private showing, contact listing agent Debbie Petty at debbie.petty@williamstrew.com.
Comments