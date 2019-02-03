Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Martha Williams and Williams Trew Real Estate offer this very hard-to-find single-story home at 4738 Harley Avenue, located on a corner lot, just blocks from River Crest Country Club. The home was custom built in 1974 with several additions and updates over the years and features approximately 3,436 square feet with three bedrooms, and three full baths, low maintenance landscaping and exterior lighting. The floorplan is ideal for entertaining with gracious formal living and dining rooms and an abundance of storage.
The gourmet kitchen features a large island, granite countertops, double ovens, warming drawer and built-in refrigerator. There is a morning room with gas fireplace that is ideal for gatherings. The formal living room features crown molding, wood floors, skylight and gas fireplace. The large formal dining room includes wet bar and built-in cabinets for storage. The garden room with vaulted ceilings off the formal living room and dining room with sliding doors lead to the outdoors.
The guest room features parquet floors and full bath. The spacious master suite features a sitting area, built-ins, large soaking tub and two walk-in closets with ample storage. The third bedroom off the master with built-ins, desk, and wet bar is currently being used as an office-sitting area. Other special features include antique doors, privacy and security, separate laundry room with sink, two-car attached side-entry garage and nice parking area in front, parquet wood floors, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and a recently replaced copper standing seam roof.
The property is priced $895,000 and will be open Sunday, February 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information or to schedule a private showing, contact Williams at 817-570-9401 or visit williamstrew.com to view more photos and the virtual tour.
