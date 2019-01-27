Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas | Colleyville

The Colleyville home at 1308 Chatsworth Court E feeds into the Colleyville Independent School District and is just steps to the bus stop. Neighborhood trails circle the canal and lake. Upon entering one will find a view of the pool/spa and guest quarters. The great room and kitchen boast a full height stone wood burning fireplace.
The downstairs master bedroom with a large bath and closet with all kinds of built-ins has lots of windows looking out to the back yard. Conveniently situated across from the master is an office which can easily be used as a nursery or bedroom. Upstairs has a large en suite bedroom with private stairs, deck and outside circular staircase to the pool. Another bedroom and adjacent bathroom are perfect for guests. Across the way find another two bedroom suite and bathroom.
If this is not enough, one can escape to the guest quarters/mother-in-law suite/private office with one and one-half bathrooms and an exercise area. It includes a laundry room and kitchen with hookups for an oven and cooktop.
There is a raised garden bed area to fully show off a green thumb. The crafter can enjoy a private air-conditioned/studio/crafts room in a converted area through the garage. In summary, the home features four to six bedrooms, five and one-half baths, and three living areas in the main house; additional sleeping, living and one and one-half bath in the guest house; new floors throughout and new paint almost everywhere. The location is within close proximity to D/FW Airport, shopping, Colleyville City Center and Colleyville City Park.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
To schedule a private tour contact Sonya Nabily at 817-919-4223.
Comments