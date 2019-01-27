Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Williams Trew presents One Museum Place, located in the center of Fort Worth’s Museum District and Equestrian Center. Open Sunday, January 27 from 2 to 4 p.m., One Museum Place at 3100 West 7th Street features 34 one and two bedroom residences with extended outdoor balconies on selected condos, spacious floorplans, kitchens with stainless-steel top-of-the-line appliances, granite countertops, and floor-to-ceiling windows. 30 luxury condominiums have sold and four are remaining. The views from One Museum Place encompass the downtown Fort Worth skyline and The Modern Art Museum.