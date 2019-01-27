Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Martha Price and Allison Jones with Williams Trew announce their listing at 116 Summersby Lane. Built in 2016 by Village Homes, the home is located on a cul-de-sac in the new gated residential development of Rivercrest Bluffs off of White Settlement and in the River District.
The home with stucco exterior has 3,438 square feet, four bedrooms, and four baths, which are all separated. The interior boasts an open concept, hardwood floors, high ceilings, windows that provide an abundance of natural light, and a flexible floorplan. The entrance is through a private gate and covered walkway overlooking a landscaped courtyard and side yard greenspace. The grand living area has a vaulted and beamed ceiling and focuses on an elegant wood-burning fireplace. The spacious gourmet kitchen has farm sink, granite counters, top-of-the-line stainless-steel appliances, including a built-in wine cooler, and an oversized island with breakfast bar. The casual or formal dining area is centrally positioned between the kitchen and family area. The master suite has a huge walk-in closet, en suite bath with marble, and is located on the main floor along with a second bedroom. Upstairs, there is a third bedroom and bath that could also be a game room. The fourth bedroom and bath occupy the private casita.
There are two outdoor living areas, perfect for entertaining. One is the side landscaped courtyard upon entry and off of the living area and the second is a covered back porch with stone floor. There is also an attached two-car garage.
The home, priced $975,000, can be shown by appointment only through Price at 817-999-1401 or marthap@williamstrew.com) or Allison Jones at 817-229-2411 or allison.jones@williamstrew.com). It will be open Sunday, January 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Directions: I30, north on University Drive, west on White Settlement to the entrance gate of Rivercrest Bluffs. This is not far from the Cultural District.
