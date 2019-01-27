Williams Trew | Lazy H Ranch

The Lazy H Ranch at 319 Verna Trail N is a 63-acre equine property with a Mission-Revival flair, located just outside of Loop 820. It offers conveniences of the city in a country setting. The estate includes a main residence, two guest houses, a grand eight-stall barn, a ranch-hand house and 11 pastures with run-ins.
Built in 2017, the 7,324 square foot main residence hosts five bedrooms and six and one-half bathrooms, all on one level. The open floor plan offers vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and doors looking out over an infinity edge pool and spa. An approximately 2000 bottle wine cellar doubles as a storm shelter. Each bedroom has an en suite bathroom and the master wing has a large office, workout room and the fifth bedroom.
The barn includes eight oversized stalls, all with 30-foot runs, that open into the extra wide barn alley with a rubber tiled floor. The tack room has a saddle closet with an automatic overhead door. There is a large utility room/kitchen, office, bathroom and shop. There are two interior bays that one can park a full-sized motor coach and a large horse trailer.
The two guest houses are each two bedroom and two bathrooms and the ranch hand house has two bedrooms and one bathroom.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Within these 63 acres, there are 11 pastures, all are fully pipe fenced and watered. A small canyon crosses through the middle of the property where plenty of local wildlife make their home.
The property is priced $9,995,000. For additional information or to schedule a private tour, contact Allen Crumley at 817-862-4459 or visit landsanddwellings.com.
Comments