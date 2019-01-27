Real Estate

Williams Trew | Lazy H Ranch

The Lazy H Ranch at 319 Verna Trail N is a 63-acre equine property with a Mission-Revival flair, located just outside of Loop 820. It offers conveniences of the city in a country setting. The estate includes a main residence, two guest houses, a grand eight-stall barn, a ranch-hand house and 11 pastures with run-ins.

Built in 2017, the 7,324 square foot main residence hosts five bedrooms and six and one-half bathrooms, all on one level. The open floor plan offers vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and doors looking out over an infinity edge pool and spa. An approximately 2000 bottle wine cellar doubles as a storm shelter. Each bedroom has an en suite bathroom and the master wing has a large office, workout room and the fifth bedroom.

The barn includes eight oversized stalls, all with 30-foot runs, that open into the extra wide barn alley with a rubber tiled floor. The tack room has a saddle closet with an automatic overhead door. There is a large utility room/kitchen, office, bathroom and shop. There are two interior bays that one can park a full-sized motor coach and a large horse trailer.

The two guest houses are each two bedroom and two bathrooms and the ranch hand house has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

Within these 63 acres, there are 11 pastures, all are fully pipe fenced and watered. A small canyon crosses through the middle of the property where plenty of local wildlife make their home.

The property is priced $9,995,000. For additional information or to schedule a private tour, contact Allen Crumley at 817-862-4459 or visit landsanddwellings.com.

