Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Located on a large tree-covered corner lot in one of Fort Worth’s neighborhoods is this full two-story spacious Colonial-style home overlooking a branch of Overton Park. The entrance hall to the home separates traditional formal living and dining areas with large windows and one of two staircases to the second floor.
Hardwood floors complement the first floor of the home. There are four living areas and two dining areas plus an outdoor covered veranda with kitchen that includes a fireplace and sound system. The entire back of the home overlooks a large heated pool and spa with flagstone decking.
The large first-floor master suite includes many amenities not found in most homes. A Carrara-marble bathroom has a heated floor, separate shower and jetted tub. Ample closets and an office complete the suite.
A family room is connected to the kitchen via a wet bar. New appliances complement the kitchen/breakfast area which connects to a large utility room.
A second floor has three large bedrooms each with en suite baths. The home is within walking distance of an elementary school, Colonial Country Club and Trader Joe’s.
The home at 4029 Glenwood Drive is priced $979,000 with over 4,400 square feet of space and is marketed by The Robbins Group of Williams Trew Real Estate. A virtual tour is available at Williamstrew.com. To schedule a private showing, contact Pam Robbins at 817-480-7574.
