Giordano Wegman Walsh and Associates | Fort Worth

Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates, an exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, presents 3733 Lenox Drive. An estate of incomparable elegance, the custom-built residence sits on a corner lot in the Monticello neighborhood.
Magnificent in scale and unstinting in luxury, the property is designed for living and entertaining on a grand scale. The property includes four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms featuring designer fixtures and marble finishes. The kitchen offers bright, airy spaces with designer white marble countertops, including a marble waterfall, sleek top-of-the-line appliances, butler’s panty and more.
Immediately upon entering the home, guests are welcomed by white oak hardwood floors and a massive dining room featuring custom grass wallpaper, breathtaking draperies and natural light. The adjacent living area boasts a gray stone fireplace, coffered ten-foot ceilings and French doors leading to the back patio.
The hallway leading from the formal living room enters an enormous, master bedroom, featuring custom lighting and tranquil carpeting. Complimenting the master bedroom is a set of French doors leading to a secluded patio with cozy outdoor seating and phantom screens. The master bathroom compliments the modern-style of the home while incorporating design elements such as a custom chandelier and evanescence freestanding bathtub.
The second level features three additional guest suites, two en suite bathrooms and a functional home office. Additional amenities include an outdoor water feature and fireplace and an epoxy coated two-car garage with ample storage.
For additional information contact Rick Wegman at 817-584-7033.
