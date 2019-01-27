Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The Joseph Berkes Group, Seth Fowler, and Stefani Hill with Williams Trew Real Estate announce the near completion of the first phase of single-family homes at The Bluffs at River East in Fort Worth’s River East District.
Built on the east bank of the Trinity River, these urban residences offer exceptional views of downtown Fort Worth and the Trinity River. Residents will enjoy the close proximity to the up-and-coming Six Points Urban Village at Race Street. This location also allows for easy access to the amenities of Riverside Park and the expansive Trinity Trails system.
Havenwood Homes, an affiliate of Robert Elliott Custom Homes, is the builder for 7.8 acre development. The neighborhood will include a green space and walking trails in addition to the 51 single family homes.
With six different floor plans to choose from, ranging from approximately 1,950-2,200 square feet, there are plenty of options to fit the needs of today’s buyer. The finishes will be stylish and modern, giving a fresh look of charm and elegance to the interior of the homes.
All homes will have a rear entry two-car garage with alley access, a fenced side yard and patio. Downstairs features an open concept kitchen, living and dining. The kitchen showcases stainless-steel appliances, engineered wood flooring, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, and decorative pendant lighting.
Upstairs are large secondary bedrooms, a private secondary bathroom, and a conveniently positioned laundry room. The master suite boasts a large walk in closet, stand-alone shower and double sink vanity. Spectacular views of downtown Fort Worth and the Trinity Trails can be seen from the master bedroom in many of the homes.
Pricing starts at $375,000 and offers turnkey, state-of-the-art living three miles northeast of downtown Fort Worth. The five homes currently under construction are near completion and ready for sale. A model home on the property will be completed in time for a grand opening event that will take place on February 28th, just in time for spring.
For more information, visit www.BluffsFW.com or contact Joseph Berkes at 817-266-1355, Chelsea Albright at 817-965-6596, Seth Fowler at 817-980-6636 or Stefani Hill 817-368-5728.
